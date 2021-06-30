UAE: Man ordered to return Dh50,000 Mahr money to his sister

The plaintiff stated that a man on behalf of her husband paid Dh100,000 as a Mahr to one of her brothers.

A civil court in Ras Al Khaimah ordered a GCC national to return Dh50,000 Mahr money to his sister in addition to paying legal fees and expenses.

The plaintiff stated in the lawsuit that her marriage took place in the presence of two of her brothers and that a man on behalf of her husband paid Dh100,000 as a Mahr to one of her brothers. After the marriage ceremony, her brother gave her Dh50,000 and kept the rest for himself. She said she asked her other brother to convince the defendant to return the amount, but he refused.

She explained that the amount was the balance of her Mahr and that her brother had no right to keep it and demanded that he pay her the remaining in addition to fees, expenses and attorney's fees.

The court heard the testimony of the husband, who said he married the plaintiff and paid Dh100,000 as Mahr to her, which a man on his behalf gave to the defendant the day of the marriage contract. He said that his wife told him that her brother gave her only Dh50,000, which was confirmed by the sister of the plaintiff and a third witness.

The defendant appeared before the court and asked the case be rejected and submitted a request to oblige the plaintiff to pay him Dh30,000 and legal interests amounting to 12%, from the date of the claim until payment.

The defendant explained that it was agreed with his sister’s husband on a Mahr of Dh50,000, with an advance of Dh20,000 to be paid at the time of writing the contract and Dh30,000 afterwards.

He claimed that he gave the plaintiff the Mahr advance (Dh20,000) and added Dh30,000 from his own funds so that she prepared herself, provided that she would return the money to him if he requested it after receiving her inheritance.

The plaintiff told the court under oath that the defendant did not give her Dh30,000, according to Emarat Al Youm.

The court ordered the defendant to return Dh50,000 to the plaintiff in addition to paying legal fees and expenses.