Watch: Saudi officials seize 2.1 million Captagon pills hidden with tomato paste

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2.1 million Captagon pills into the country.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at the Haditha port found the pills hidden inside a shipment received through the port.

The authority revealed that a consignment of tomato paste cartons was received through the Al-Haditha port. According to Saudi Press Agency, the pills were found hidden inside the covers of tomato paste cans upon inspection.

The authority stated that smugglers used the occasion of public holidays to attempt to smuggle in the contraband.

It stressed that all its ports are committed to tightening customs control over the Kingdom’s imports using the latest technologies. They are also working to unify efforts with the relevant authorities in order to curb drug smuggling in all its forms.

The authority called on members of the public to report any information related to smuggling crimes, with the promise of strict confidentiality as well as a financial reward for those who provide the right information.

Last year, the authority thwarted an attempt to smuggle more than 4.5 million Captagon pills, which were found hidden in a consignment of oranges received through Jeddah Islamic Port.