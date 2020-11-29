MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz deployed to the Gulf

Reuters/Dubai
Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 29, 2020 at 06.46 am

(Reuters file)

'There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group'

US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was deployed to the Gulf this week, days before the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, although the US Navy said on Saturday the deployment was not related to any specific threat.

“There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokeswoman for the US Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, said in an emailed statement after the carrier deployed on Wednesday.

Rebarich said the redeployment was related to a US drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This action ensures we have sufficient capability available to respond to any threat and to deter any adversary from acting against our troops during the force reduction,” she said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219714&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 