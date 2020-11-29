US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz deployed to the Gulf

Filed on November 29, 2020 | Last updated on November 29, 2020 at 06.46 am

'There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group'

US aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was deployed to the Gulf this week, days before the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, although the US Navy said on Saturday the deployment was not related to any specific threat.

“There were no specific threats that triggered the return of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group,” Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokeswoman for the US Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, said in an emailed statement after the carrier deployed on Wednesday.

Rebarich said the redeployment was related to a US drawdown in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“This action ensures we have sufficient capability available to respond to any threat and to deter any adversary from acting against our troops during the force reduction,” she said.