Twenty migrants drown in Libya shipwreck, bodies wash ashore: UN
More than 900 people have died this year attempting the Mediterranean crossing to reach Europe.
Twenty migrants are thought to have drowned off the coast of Libya in a shipwreck this week, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, as bodies from an earlier accident continued to wash ashore.
The second shipwreck, a wooden boat that left from the coastal town of Surman, west of the capital Tripoli, brings the total from the two incidents to at least 94, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said.
The earlier accident involved a rubber dinghy that left from the town of Khums and capsized on Thursday.
"Staff in the region reported that more bodies continued to wash ashore overnight," Safa Msehli told a Geneva briefing. Fisherman and the coast guard had earlier recovered 31 bodies from the first wreck, including a toddler.
Survivors are being held in the city of Khums, she added, calling on authorities to release them and provide protection to prevent them falling into the hands of smugglers and traffickers. Their nationality was not specified.
"The worsening humanitarian conditions of migrants detained in overcrowded centres, widespread arbitrary arrests and imprisonment, and extortion and abuse are alarming," she said.
More than 900 people have died this year attempting the Mediterranean crossing to reach Europe. Thousands more have been stopped at sea and returned to Libya where they are often vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.
-
World
Video: Determined duo help each other in war-torn ...
The two friends have known each other for three years, and both say... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Bahrain reports 150 Covid-19 cases,...
There are currently 29 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 51 ... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi-led coalition says destroyed five drones...
Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi energy ministry dealt with fire at...
The fire broke out after an attack by Houthi terrorists on board... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews