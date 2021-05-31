Tourists can now convert visit visas to work permits in Oman

The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others.

Visitors entering Oman can now get their visas converted into work permits, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced.

The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others, provided certain conditions are met.

According to Times of Oman, the following visas — stipulated in the Foreigners’ Residence Law — can be converted into a work visa or temporary work visa:

> Visit visa issued to residents of GCC countries

> Visit visa issued to meet relatives and friends in the country

> Single-entry tourist visas (valid for up to 10 days or a month)

> Single and multiple entry business visas

> Express visas

> Investor visas

> Student visas

> Visas provided to sailors serving on-board, or passengers aboard cruise ships

> Visas for owners of residential units and their family members