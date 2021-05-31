- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Tourists can now convert visit visas to work permits in Oman
The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others.
Visitors entering Oman can now get their visas converted into work permits, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced.
The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student visas, among others, provided certain conditions are met.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE visit visa: How many times can I extend it?
>> Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after 10 years
According to Times of Oman, the following visas — stipulated in the Foreigners’ Residence Law — can be converted into a work visa or temporary work visa:
> Visit visa issued to residents of GCC countries
> Visit visa issued to meet relatives and friends in the country
> Single-entry tourist visas (valid for up to 10 days or a month)
> Single and multiple entry business visas
> Express visas
> Investor visas
> Student visas
> Visas provided to sailors serving on-board, or passengers aboard cruise ships
> Visas for owners of residential units and their family members
-
MENA
Tourists can now convert visit visas to work...
The rule also applies to those with family joining visas and student... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after 10 years
Now, Pakistanis working in the GCC can get online visa for Kuwait READ MORE
-
MENA
Netanyahu could lose PM job as rivals attempt to...
In a nationwide address, Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett said he... READ MORE
-
MENA
Covid-19: Egypt lifts coronavirus restrictions...
Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants had to close by 9:00pm... READ MORE
-
Business
Indian economy contracts by record 7.3% in 2020-21
About 230 million Indians fell into poverty due to the pandemic last... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Cops arrest armed murderer on busy street
The officers were honoured for their quick response in disarming him. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Minimum salaries raised to Dh25,000 in...
If living expenses increase, salaries will be increased accordingly,... READ MORE
-
Transport
New digital number plate will alert police,...
Salik, parking fees and fuel top-ups may also be linked to the number ... READ MORE
Energy
UAE petrol prices for June 2021 announced