Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after 10 years

Now, Pakistanis working in the GCC can get online visa for Kuwait

Kuwait has restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after 10 years.

The change in policy decision came after a meeting between Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait Syed Sajjad Haider were also present during the meeting.

Sheikh Rasheed, who is on official visit to Kuwait, handed over a special letter written by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti counterpart.

The meeting also decided to issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil field.

Pakistani citizens living in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can also get online Kuwaiti visa.

Thanking the Kuwaiti PM on restoration of visa for Pakistani citizens, Sheikh Rasheed said that after this decision, huge job opportunities will be available for his compatriots in Kuwait. By lifting ban on business visa, the trade will also increase between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Kuwaiti PM said that the relations between the two countries span over seven decades and there is a relationship of love and trust between the people of Pakistan and Kuwait.

Rasheed said that the relations between both countries were based on mutual brotherhood and love. "All Pakistanis consider Kuwait as their second home," he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistani families and the business community faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labour played a very important role in Kuwait's early development.

He said that the restoration of work visa will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis, adding that it would also boost trade between the two countries.