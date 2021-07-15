Saudi sculptor spends 8 years carving Quran verses onto 30 marble slabs
He said he hoped the Guinness Book of World Records would recognize his achievement.
A Saudi sculptor who spent eight years carving the words of the Holy Qur’an onto 30 marble slabs hopes Guinness World Records will recognize his feat.
Husban bin Ahmad Al-Enizi’s started sculpting 20 years ago after he developed an interest in the Arabic language.
He went on to sculpt a stone encyclopedia of basmalah (the opening verses of the Qur’an) on blocks and granite sourced from his base in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk region.
The artist has taken part in many craft events and festivals held throughout the Kingdom, and aims to establish a centre to train young people in the art and produce the next generation of Saudi sculptors.
Al-Enizi used Ottoman calligraphy to create his Qur’an sculpture on green marble slabs. He said that the Tabuk region has inspired artists down through the centuries.
Al-Enizi said that the Saudi government had helped keep sculpting and other traditional arts and crafts alive through the establishment of the Heritage Commission.
The region has been home to the Thamud, Aramean, and Nabataean people, among other tribes, and archaeological sites show human presence dating back several centuries B.C. Ancient inhabitants of the area produced ploughs, boats, and even houses by carving in wood and stone.
