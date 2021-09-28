Saudi launches $13 billion plan to turn coastal region into tourism hub
Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a 50 billion riyal ($13 billion) strategy on Tuesday to develop the Aseer region on the Red Sea coast into a tourism hub that would attract 10 million visitors by 2030, state news agency SPA reported.
Foreign tourism inside Saudi Arabia was restricted and opportunities for domestic holidaymakers were limited until Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman began a drive in 2016 to bring social change and diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil.
Since then, Saudi Arabia has introduced tourist visas for foreign visitors and launched a series of tourism projects, including along the Red Sea coast, and the government has said it wants the sector to contribute 10 percent to gross domestic product by 2030.
