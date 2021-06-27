Saudi forces foil bid to smuggle 14 million narcotic pills
The drugs were seized at the port of Jeddah.
Saudi Arabian forces on Saturday foiled a massive attempt to smuggle drugs into the Kingdom.
According to a tweet from the Ministry of Information, the General Directorate for Narcotics Control seized 14 million Captagon amphetamine tablets at the port of Jeddah.
The drugs were hidden inside a shipment of iron plates coming in from Lebanon and were seized in coordination with the port’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
The directorate said that a Saudi Arabian citizen was arrested in Riyadh for his participation in the attempt to smuggle the shipment.
Saudi Arabia has previously banned the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables in April after a reported increase in drug smuggling from Beirut. The move came after Saudi Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle over 5 million pills of Captagon stuffed inside fruit imported from Lebanon.
