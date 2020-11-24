Saudi Aramco says customers unaffected by Houthi attack on oil facility

A fire caused in the incident was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties.

An official from the Saudi Aramco oil company on Tuesday said customers were unaffected by an attack that came from Yemen's Houthi group at a petroleum products distribution plant in the north of Jeddah city.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Monday said they fired a missile at and struck the Jeddah facility. Saudi authorities later confirmed the attack.

One of the 13 tanks at Aramco's North Jeddah Bulk Plant is currently out of action, the official told journalists on a tour.

He described the site as a "critical facility" which distributes more than 120,000 barrels of products per day domestically to Jeddah, Makkah and the Al Baha region.

A fire caused in the incident was extinguished in around 40 minutes with no casualties, the official said.

The projectile struck the storage tank from the top, causing "major damage" to the tanks' roof, with a hole around 2 metres square, the official said. Black marks and some damage around its top rim were visible.