Saudi Arabia: Only fully vaccinated pilgrims allowed to perform Umrah, prayers at Grand Mosque
New rule comes into effect from October 10.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Saturday announced that only fully vaccinated pilgrims, who have received both their doses, will be allowed to apply for a permit to perform Umrah and prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah starting October 10.
This condition also applies for permits to visit the Rawdah Sharif and the grave of the Prophet (Peace be Upon Him) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina, according to a report in the Saudi Gazette.
However, those exempted from taking vaccinations (as mentioned in the Tawakkalna application form), will not be affected by the new rule.
According to the new update, the health status on the Tawakkalna application will be shown immune only for those who received two doses of any of the vaccines of Pfizer-BionTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Moderna, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Those who have been issued permits and have yet to receive their second dose, have been urged to do so 48 hours before the date of the permit to avoid cancellation, the report said.
