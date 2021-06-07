Saudi Arabia: 21 arrested for wrongly grazing camels, sheep

Filed on June 7, 2021 | Last updated on June 7, 2021 at 08.43 am

The arrested people include Saudi citizens and Sudanese and Indian nationals.

According to Arab News, the Special Forces for Environmental Security in Riyadh announced that they arrested 14 Saudi citizens and 7 Sudanese and Indian nationals. The accused committed violations when grazing 983 camels and 50 sheep in places where grazing is prohibited in the Kingdom.

SFES spokesman Major Raed Al Maliki urged the public to report such violations or any acts that may constitute an attack on wildlife and the environment in the Kingdom.

The legal action is in line with a campaign by the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Special Forces for Environmental Security, and other authorities in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The ministry’s campaigns are aimed at raising awareness, enacting legislation, limiting the destruction of vegetation cover, preventing the extinction of rare types of trees and impeding the occurrence of an ecological imbalance.