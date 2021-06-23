Sabotage bid on atomic agency foiled, says Iran
State television said a "sabotage operation against one of the buildings was foiled" without causing any casualties or damage.
Iran said it foiled a sabotage attack on Wednesday on an atomic energy agency building in a mysterious incident that comes as the US blocked Iran-linked websites and as talks to revive a nuclear deal progressed.
State television said a “sabotage operation against one of the buildings (of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran) was foiled” without causing any casualties or damage.
“The saboteurs failed to carry out their plan,” the broadcaster added, without identifying the building or the nature of the attack that had been averted.
The news of the attack came a day after the US Justice Department said it seized 33 Iranian government-controlled media websites which it alleged were hosted on US-owned domains in violation of sanctions.
Tehran warned on Wednesday that Washington’s decision to block the sites was “not constructive” for ongoing talks.
