Photographer freed in east Libya after 3 years in jail
Ismail Abuzreiba Al Zway was arrested in 2018 for communicating with a television channel that supports terrorism
A photographer arrested in eastern Libya in 2018 and jailed by a military tribunal has been released under an amnesty ordered by forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, official sources said on Sunday.
“Ismail Abuzreiba Al Zway, sentenced to 15 years in prison, was released after benefiting from a special amnesty from the general command of the armed forces” under Haftar’s control, a source in the military prosecutor’s office in the city of Benghazi said.
Zway was released late on Saturday, the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Hanan Salah, a researcher on Libya for Human Rights Watch, in a tweet wrote that his release was “overdue” and came “after 3yrs of arbitrary detention”.
Zway was arrested in Ajdabiya in December 2018, a town in the east under Haftar’s control.
A military tribunal in Benghazi gave him a 15-year sentence in May 2020 “for communicating with a television channel that supports terrorism”, a reference to the privately run station Al Nabaa, according to HRW’s report for 2020.
“A #Benghazi military court in May 2020 had sentenced Zway in a secret trial to 15 yrs in prison on trumped up ‘terrorism’ charges,” Salah tweeted.
Zway’s conviction sparked “dismay” from the United Nations support mission in the North African country.
“The detention and trial appear to violate Libya’s laws as well as its international obligations on the right to a fair trial” and freedom of expression, UNSMIL said in a tweet in August last year.
Libya is trying to extricate itself from a decade of turmoil following the 2011 toppling of dictator Moamer Gadhafi.
In March, an interim government was sworn in to lead Libya towards December 24 parliamentary and presidential polls under a UN-brokered peace process.
Libya ranks 165 out of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders (RSF)’s World Press Freedom Index.
-
MENA
Photographer freed in east Libya after 3 years in ...
Ismail Abuzreiba Al Zway was arrested in 2018 for communicating with... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli minister says Iran giving militias drone...
Defence Minister Benny Gantz says Iran is using Kashan airbase to... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran to allow IAEA to service nuclear monitoring...
The decision comes after IAEA head's meeting with Iranian minister in ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Qatar foreign minister visits Kabul, holds talks...
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani is the most senior diplomat... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
KT explains: What is hybrid immunity against...
Doctors say the UAE may be witnessing this phenomenon, given the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, dust storm alert issued