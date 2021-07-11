Oman: Only locals eligible for part-time work contracts, says ministry

Only Omanis over the age of 15 can undertake such work, according to the Sultanate's Ministry of Labour.

Only Omanis will now be eligible for part-time work contracts in the Sultanate, according to a decision issued by the Ministry of Labour regarding the regulation of the same.

According to the Times of Oman, the decision stated that a temporary work employee must be an Omani over 15 years old.

It also stipulated that a work contract concluded between two parties must show the working relationship, the agreed salary, the working hours. It must also show the service or the agreed-upon product, which should be less than a full-time contract.

His Excellency Dr Mahahad bin Saeed bin Ali Baween, Minister of Labour, issued Ministerial Resolution No. 115/2021 regarding the organisation of part-time work, which stated:

"Based on the Labour Law issued by Royal Decree No. 35/2003, and Royal Decree No. 89/2020, establishing the Ministry of Labour and determining its terms of reference and the adoption of its organisational structure, and to Ministerial Resolution No. 217/2016 regarding the system of employment of juveniles and the businesses and professions in which they may be employed, and to Ministerial Resolution No. 40/2017 regarding the regulation of part-time work, and based on what is required by the public interest that has been decided."

"Article One: It works in the matter of regulating part-time work according to the attached provisions."

"Article Two: The aforementioned Ministerial Resolution No. 40/2017 is repealed, as well as everything that contradicts this decision or contravenes its provisions."

The second article states that the employer may employ job seekers, retirees, students, or workers in the private sector in the part-time work system.