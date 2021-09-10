Lebanon cabinet formed after 13-month wait: official

Announcement followed meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun

A Lebanese government has been formed, the presidency announced Friday, ending a 13-month vacancy as the country grapples with one of the worst crises in its history.

The announcement, which followed a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun, came after protracted horse-trading between Lebanon's main political factions.