Lebanon cabinet formed after 13-month wait: official

AFP/Beirut
Filed on September 10, 2021
Lebanon's premier designate Najib Mikati speaks at a press conference in Beirut. Photo: AFP

Announcement followed meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun

A Lebanese government has been formed, the presidency announced Friday, ending a 13-month vacancy as the country grapples with one of the worst crises in its history.

The announcement, which followed a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati and President Michel Aoun, came after protracted horse-trading between Lebanon's main political factions.




