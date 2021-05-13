- EVENTS
Israel-Palestinian conflict: All flights to Tel Aviv airport diverted
It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near Eilat from early Thursday.
All passenger flights to Israel’s Ben Gurion international airport near Tel Aviv were being diverted to a southern airport on Thursday amid persistent rocket fire from Gaza, the airports authority said.
It said guidelines were in place for passenger planes to land at Ramon airport near the southern resort city of Eilat from early Thursday.
