- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Israel-Palestine conflict: Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza
The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al Fitr holiday.
Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza on Saturday to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.
The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid Al Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.
A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said.
-
MENA
Israel-Palestine conflict: Family of 10 killed in ...
At least 132 people have been killed in Gaza since Monday, including... READ MORE
-
News
Israel-Palestine conflict: UAE urges immediate...
Sheikh Abdullah offered condolences to all victims of the fighting. READ MORE
-
MENA
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds...
Toll from Israel-Palestinian fighting rises to 119, including 31... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,321 cases, 1,302 recoveries, 3...
More than 46.8 million tests have been conducted across the UAE to... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New directive on LPG cylinders issued
The move is to ensure compliance with all standards and regulations... READ MORE
-
News
Video: UAE citizens get surprise call from Crown...
This is not the first time the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince has personally... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 11 dead after van plunges into canal in ...
The victims comprise seven children, three women and a man, who... READ MORE