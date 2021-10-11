MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Iraqi forces capture deputy of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi: PM

Reuters/Baghdad
Filed on October 11, 2021

(Reuters)

This is a developing story.

Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.

"While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said, without providing further details of the operation.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.

The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Daesh leaders it identified including Jasim.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211011&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211019866&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 