Iraqi forces capture deputy of slain Daesh leader Baghdadi: PM
This is a developing story.
Iraq has captured Sami Jasim, a high-ranking member of Daesh in charge of the group's finance and a deputy of slain leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi said on Twitter on Monday.
"While our [Iraqi security forces] heroes focused on securing the elections, their [Iraqi national intelligence services] colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim," he said, without providing further details of the operation.
Baghdadi was killed in a raid by US special forces in northwestern Syria in 2019.
While our ISF heroes focused on securing the elections, their INIS colleagues were conducting a complex external operation to capture Sami Jasim, who was in charge of Daesh finance, and a deputy of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (@MAKadhimi) October 11, 2021
Long live Iraq, and our brave heroes.
The US state Department had at the time offered a reward for information leading to the location of Daesh leaders it identified including Jasim.
-
MENA
Iraqi forces capture deputy of slain Daesh leader ...
This is a developing story. READ MORE
-
MENA
Migrants in Libya fearful and angry after...
Guards in a detention centre in Libya killed at least six migrants as ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Three detained in Egypt after coronavirus...
Images posted on social media showed piles of white boxes scattered... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iraq’s parliamentary vote marred by boycott,...
The election was the sixth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: 411,768 ticketed visits in first 10...
5 million people visit Expo 2020 Dubai virtually between October 1... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at...
The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second... READ MORE
-
Jobs
Airline jobs: Walk-in interviews today in Dubai
Interviews will be held in Dubai from 9am to 5pm. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury