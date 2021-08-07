Iran-made drone struck tanker: US

Filed on August 7, 2021 | Last updated on August 7, 2021 at 01.04 am

The US Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence.

The US military and the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations on Friday accused Iran of being behind last week’s attack on an oil tanker off Oman's coast.

The US Central Command said it had collected and analyzed substantial evidence that the July 29 attack on the HV Mercer Street in international waters off the coast of Oman that killed two people was carried out by an Iranian drone loaded with a military-grade explosive.

“US experts concluded based on the evidence that this UAV was produced in Iran,” it said, using the military term for an “unmanned aerial vehicle.”

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States said the attack was “a clear violation of international law.” They added that “all available evidence clearly points to Iran.” Iran has denied being involved.