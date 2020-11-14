Iran denies report Al Qaeda operative killed in Tehran
The ministry said in a statement that there were no Al Qaeda "terrorists" on Iranian soil.
Iran on Saturday denied a New York Times report that Al Qaeda’s second-in-command was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives at the behest of the United States.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that there were no Al Qaeda “terrorists” on Iranian soil.
“From time to time, Washington and Tel Aviv try to tie Iran to such groups by lying and leaking false information to the media in order to avoid responsibility for the criminal activities of this group and other terrorist groups in the region,” the ministry said.
