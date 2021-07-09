Haj 2021: Saudi completes online registration, selects 60,000 pilgrims amid Covid-19
Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150 countries.
Online registration for 60,000 domestic pilgrims for this year’s Haj has been completed, announced the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.
The ministry started online registration for its citizens and residents on June 13, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Those who met the health and regulatory requirements for this year’s Haj have been issued the necessary permits.
Haj 2021: Saudi warns against bogus ads on social media
Pilgrims shortlisted for this year’s Haj represent 150 countries. According to Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdelfattah Bin Suleiman Mashat, 558,270 people applied for Hajj in the first phase of registration. Priority was given to those who had not previously performed the pilgrimage and their age group.
The ministry has directed all eligible pilgrims who have received Haj permits to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine without booking an appointment and adhere to preventive and precautionary measures.
Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques
Pilgrims will be received during the 7th and 8th of Dhul-Hijjah at four reception centres, after which they will be transported by buses to the Holy Mosque in Makkah to perform Arrival Tawaf (circumambulation) before heading to the Holy Sites, said the ministry.
