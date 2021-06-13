MENA
Logo
 
HOME > Region > MENA

Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques

Web report/Makkah
Filed on June 13, 2021
Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

The bottles will be distributed without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.


Robots will now distribute the holy Zamzam water to pilgrims in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency has said.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President General of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs, on Saturday inaugurated a smart robot that would distribute the bottles.

ALSO READ:

>> Haj 2021: Saudi announces categories for pilgrims to register

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed the importance of harnessing modern technologies to serve humanity, especially in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The robot will distribute the water without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210612&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619782&Ref=AR&profile=1027 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1027,1016 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 