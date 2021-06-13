Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques

The bottles will be distributed without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.

Robots will now distribute the holy Zamzam water to pilgrims in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency has said.

Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President General of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs, on Saturday inaugurated a smart robot that would distribute the bottles.

ALSO READ:

>> Haj 2021: Saudi announces categories for pilgrims to register

Zamzam water robot introduced in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah pic.twitter.com/tCsRjBglkw — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 13, 2021

Dr. Al-Sudais stressed the importance of harnessing modern technologies to serve humanity, especially in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The robot will distribute the water without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com