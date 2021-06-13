Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah, Madina mosques
The bottles will be distributed without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.
Robots will now distribute the holy Zamzam water to pilgrims in the Grand Mosque of Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency has said.
Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President General of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs, on Saturday inaugurated a smart robot that would distribute the bottles.
ALSO READ:
>> Haj 2021: Saudi announces categories for pilgrims to register
Zamzam water robot introduced in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah pic.twitter.com/tCsRjBglkw— Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) June 13, 2021
Dr. Al-Sudais stressed the importance of harnessing modern technologies to serve humanity, especially in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The robot will distribute the water without human intervention and without disturbing the pilgrims inside the two Holy Mosques.
Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual Haj pilgrimage to its own citizens and residents for the second year running in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Only people aged between 18 and 65 who have been vaccinated or immunised from the virus, and are free of chronic diseases, will be able to take part. It also set a maximum of 60,000 participants.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
MENA
Video: Robots to serve Zamzam water in Makkah,...
The bottles will be distributed without human intervention and... READ MORE
-
MENA
Oman: Meet the 89-year-old who never got a...
Sultan Al Ghafri claims to be the Ibri Wilayat region's oldest... READ MORE
-
MENA
Mourners participate in illegal march to...
The illegal march was a ritual to mark the "end of the funeral." READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Saudi mosque closed after imam tests...
The mosque in Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region was temporarily shut... READ MORE
-
MENA
Haj 2021: Saudi allows women to register without...
The Kingdom has limited this year’s Haj to its citizens and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi malls train staff to admit only green...
Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 60 arrested for attending birthday party
Three organisers and the owner of the property have also been booked. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Police issue tips to prevent your car from...
Do not leave flammable materials — such as lighters, perfumes... READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
13 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced