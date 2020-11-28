Germany urges restraint after killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
'Preserve the scope for talks with Iran so that the dispute can be resolved through negotiations'
Germany urged all sides on Saturday to show restraint after the killing of an Iranian nuclear scientist and avoid escalating tensions that could derail any talks on Iran's nuclear programme.
"A few weeks before the new US administration takes office, it is important to preserve the scope for talks with Iran so that the dispute over Iran's nuclear programme can be resolved through negotiations," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
"We therefore urge all parties to refrain from any steps that could lead to a further escalation of the situation," he said in an emailed statement.
