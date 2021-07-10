First day of Eid Al Adha on July 20
The moon-sighting committee of Oman issued a statement affirming that the Zul Hijja crescent was sighted on Saturday evening.
The first day of Eid Al Adha will be on July 20, as the crescent of Zul Hijja was not sighted on Friday evening according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
The moon-sighting committee of Oman issued a statement affirming that the Zul Hijja crescent was sighted on Saturday evening.
This means Sunday will be first day of Zul Hijja, and Eid Al Adha will begin on July 20. The annual Haj pilgrimage will start on Zul Hijja 7 (July 17) and the day of Arafat will fall on Zul Hijja 9, July 19. Approximately 60,000 people from Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform the Haj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
MENA
First day of Eid Al Adha on July 20
The moon-sighting committee of Oman issued a statement affirming that ... READ MORE
-
World
Eid Al Adha in Oman on July 20 as Zul Hijja moon...
Arafat Day will be marked on July 19. READ MORE
-
News
UAE residents recall the last Haj before Covid-19
UAE residents who had been on a Haj pilgrimage before Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Saudi Arabia approves Moderna vaccine
Moderna is the fourth shot that has been authorised for use in the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE girl needs world’s costliest life-...
Even at such a young age, she has already made several visits to the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai launches national initiative for coders
The goal is to train 100,000 coders and create 1,000 major digital... READ MORE
-
News
Watch: How Dubai ensures your taxi fares are...
Dubai Municipality, in a video, showed the stringent checks cabs in... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE: New strategy to protect patients' data from...
DoH is the first entity in the region to develop a strategy of this... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Family mourns boxer found dead on beach
10 July 2021
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light