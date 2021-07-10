MENA
First day of Eid Al Adha on July 20

Alamy Image

The moon-sighting committee of Oman issued a statement affirming that the Zul Hijja crescent was sighted on Saturday evening.


The first day of Eid Al Adha will be on July 20, as the crescent of Zul Hijja was not sighted on Friday evening according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

This means Sunday will be first day of Zul Hijja, and Eid Al Adha will begin on July 20. The annual Haj pilgrimage will start on Zul Hijja 7 (July 17) and the day of Arafat will fall on Zul Hijja 9, July 19. Approximately 60,000 people from Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform the Haj this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

