Coalition thwarts Houthi drone attack on Saudi commercial ship
The coalition's efforts have secured the safety of ships transiting through the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.
The Arab Coalition forces thwarted an attempt by the Houthi militia to target a Saudi commercial vessel with an armed drone.
A statement issued on Friday, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said that the Iran-backed militia continues to threaten global maritime shipping routes.
The coalition added in the statement that its efforts have contributed to securing the freedom of navigation and the safety of ships transiting through the Bab Al Mandeb Strait.
The sabotage attempt on Friday by the Houthi militia comes just a couple of days after the coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi explosive-laden drone targeting the Kingdom’s southern region.
Just hours before the drone attack, the coalition forces destroyed two booby-trapped drones and three ballistic missiles launched by the militia toward the southern city of Jazan.
-
MENA
US concerned by reports of attack on Israeli-...
Working with international partners to establish the facts... READ MORE
-
MENA
Israeli health provider to offer 3rd Covid shot...
Israel becomes the first country with Western vaccines to offer its... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE stresses on two-state solution for Palestine...
The UAE affirmed that the international community must help maintain... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman extends night curfew to curb virus ...
The restrictions aim to curb spread of the virus. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
How UAE became world’s most vaccinated...
The rapid rollout of vaccines and leading the world in testing is... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates offers free day pass to ...
Passengers flying to Dubai between October 1 and March 31, 2022, will ... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics: Japan expands state of emergency as...
More than a half of the country now lives under some restrictions. READ MORE
-
Cricket
Sri Lanka bans three stars for one year over...
The punishment is the toughest taken by any cricket nation for... READ MORE
News
Expo 2020 Dubai: These areas will see rents rise