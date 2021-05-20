MENA
Biden discusses possible Israel-Gaza ceasefire with Egypt's Sisi: White House

Reuters/Washington
Filed on May 20, 2021

(Reuters file)

They agreed that their teams would stay in constant communication.


US President Joe Biden and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi discussed a possible ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas leaders on Thursday, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed efforts to achieve a ceasefire that will bring an end to the current hostilities in Israel and Gaza. They agreed that their teams would stay in constant communication toward that end and the two leaders would stay closely in touch," the White House said.




