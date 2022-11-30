Recipe of the day: Tiramisu

Bring in the festive fervour

By Quentin Lechat Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:47 PM

Here's a must-try dessert recipe, ideal for your at-home celebrations…

Tiramisu

The sponge cake:

•120 gms egg whites

•250 gms sugar

•120 gms egg yolks

•125 gms of cornflour

•125 gms flour

Sift the flour with the cornstarch.

Blanch the yolks with half the sugar.

Beat the egg whites, then add the sugar in three batches and continue to beat to ‘tighten’ the egg whites mixture.

Gently fold the whites into the yolks and then ‘rain’ in the flour-starch mixture.

Place on a baking sheet using a pastry bag and a plain tip to form ‘balls’ out of it, one next to the other without any space.

Bake at 180°C for 10 minutes.

Once the cookie is baked and cooled, cut it out with a cookie cutter according to your plate.

Reserve.

Coffee praliné:

•100 gms of coffee beans

•300 gms of hazelnuts

•300 gms of almonds

•400 gms of sugar

•100 gms of water

Lightly roast the coffee beans with the dried fruit.

In a saucepan, prepare caramel with sugar and water.

When the caramel begins to form, add the dried fruit and coffee bean mixture and ‘sand’ the mixture. The dried fruits must be coated in the cooked sugar until a caramelised coating is obtained.

Pour the mixture onto a silicone mat and let it cool.

Once cooled, blend the mixture.

Coffee cream:

The day before :

•1l of 35 per cent liquid cream

•90 gms of coffee beans.

Let the beans infuse overnight in the cream without heating the whole thing, in cold infusion.

D-Day

•350 gms cold infused cream

•150 gms mascarpone cheese

•50 gms sugar

Using a mixer, whip the three elements until you obtain a fairly dense but airy mass.

Dressing of the dessert

In a soup plate, place the

cookie in the bottom. Pour in

a previously poured espresso. The coffee must be still

warm when you are ready

to serve.

Place a small amount of praline on the cookie.

With a warm spoon, make a nice quenelle of coffee mascarpone cream.

Add another dab of praline and sprinkle it with bitter cocoa powder.

Enjoy!

Quentin Lechat is the Pastry Chef at Le Royal Monceau - Raffles Paris