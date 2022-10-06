Recipe of the day: Broccoli Shami Kebab

Missed the memo on World Vegetarian Day? Or curious to experiment with some new and exciting flavours in the kitchen?

By Guneet Singh Bindra Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:14 PM

Going veggie, albeit just for the weekend, became a whole lot easier with these must-try fusion Indian recipes…

Broccoli Shami Kebab

Serving 2 persons

Ingredients:

•Potato boiled, grated – 60 gms

•Broccoli blanched – 250 gms

•Paneer grated – 30 gms

•Chili flakes – 1/8 tsp

•Kasoori methi – ¼ tsp

•Bread crumbs – 20 gms

•Salt – 1 tsp

•Ginger chopped – 1 tsp

•Green chili chopped – 1 tsp

•White pepper powder – ¼ tsp

•Mozzarella cheese – 25 gms

•Cheddar cheese – 25 gms •Black pepper – 1 tsp

Steps to prepare:

Blanch the broccoli slightly in salted boiling vinegar water, set it aside and let it cool down and dry.

Using a grater, shred the broccoli.

Mix the shredded broccoli, grated potato, grated paneer, chili flakes, kasoori methi, bread crumbs, salt, ginger and green chili chopped and white pepper powder together.

Mix well till its smooth but remains slightly coarse-textured mixture, make sure the mixture is tight enough.

Divide the mixture into small balls.

Mix Mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, black pepper and chopped ginger together to make fillings.

Now, stuff a small amount of fillings into small balls mixture and roll it into flat tikki shape.

Deep fry the flat tikki base for 3-4 minutes at 178 degrees Celsius.

Serve hot as a snack.

Guneet Singh Bindra is Head Corporate Chef, India Palace Restaurant