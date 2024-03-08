Ramadan 2024: UAE calls on Muslims to sight crescent moon on Sunday

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 3:52 PM Last updated: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 4:23 PM

The UAE's moon sighting committee announced to all Muslims in the country to expect moon sighting by Sunday evening, which will mark the beginning of Ramadan.

The crescent of Ramadan for this year is expected to be visible on March 10, 2024, which will correspond to the twenty-ninth of the current month of Shaban.

Muslims across the country have been urged to contact 026921166 if they have sighted the crescent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Saudi Arabia's moon sighting committee also declared the evening of Sunday, March 10, as the expected date for residents to spot Ramadan's crescent.

ALSO READ: