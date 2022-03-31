Ramadan in UAE: Emirates Transport spreads awareness on safe driving

Company provides safety tips in a video produced in Arabic, English and Urdu

Emirates Transport (ET) has released a short film on road safety awareness to promote safe driving during the holy month of Ramadan.

The video contains instructions and recommendations for the company's drivers. It covers precautions that need to be taken while driving the holy month.

Khaled Shukur, manager of the Environment, and Occupational Health and Safety Department at Emirates Transport, said: “Emirates Transport continues its relentless endeavour to raise the levels and standards of safety during the provision of its various services, particularly transport and rental services, which form the core of its operations. This effort is multiplied in the run up to the holy month, through the various available channels, to ensure the safety of employees and customers alike.”

Shukur added that this year ET released a short awareness film in three languages, Arabic, English and Urdu, which contains a set of instructions and educational tips to be taken into account while driving during Ramadan.

He stated that the short film is presented in a simplified manner using animated cartoon illustrations and 2D technology to enable better understanding and adherence to safety rules. It is targeted primarily at drivers of the company’s fleet in various transport sectors like buses as well as its employees and the general public.

