Ramadan in UAE: Dubai Police invite residents to Iftar cannon firing

We cook throughout the year, but the rewards multiply in the holy month: Teha
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The Dubai Police have invited residents to witness the Iftar cannon firing at the Eid prayer ground in Al Mankhool. The traditional cannon will be fired at sunset on April 14 and 15.
The cannons are a popular tradition that has been in place since the early 1960s. Every day during the holy month of Ramadan, a single shot is fired at the time of Iftar. Two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.
This year, the Dubai Police have stationed cannons across the emirate in five locations: Atlantis the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.
The force is also dispatching mobile cannons to 11 areas across the emirate: Al Satwa near the Big Mosque; Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque; Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School; Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1; Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque; Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque; and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.
ALSO READ:
