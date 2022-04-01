Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Cannon firing locations in Dubai revealed

The annual tradition has been a staple since the early 1960s

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 1:04 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 1:40 PM

In preparations for Ramadan, Dubai Police have been making the final arrangements to fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent and the start of Ramadan, as is tradition since the early 1960s.

In a statement, Major Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit in the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said the cannons have been set up in five different locations across the emirate: Atlantis -the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall Dubai, and Hatta in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.

For the first time this year, Dubai Police will be dispatching roaming cannons in another 11 areas across the emirate, including Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Qouz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.

The roaming cannons are scheduled to remain for three days in the above areas and for two days in the following areas: Al Warqa near the Big Mosque, Jebel Ali near Ibn Battuta Mall and Ain Dubai, Nad Al Sheba near Nad Al Sheba Park and Al Barsha near Al-Buhaira Park.

While a single shot is fired at the time of iftar, two shots are fired to mark the start of the holy month and the commencement of Eid.

Major Al Amimi said Dubai Police strives to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons reminds people of the time they could end their fasts.