Ramadan in UAE: Ajman Police distribute food supplies to families of 316 inmates

Ajman Police on Sunday distributed Ramadan and Eid supplies to families of 316 inmates as part of its efforts to support and enhance their quality of life.
Lt-Col Muhammad Mubarak Al Ghafli, Director of the Punitive and Reformatory Establishments (PRE) at Ajman Police, said the force is undertaking efforts to implement initiatives and programmes in cooperation with strategic partners to provide for inmates and their families.
The distribution of Ramadan food supplies was aided by the contribution of the General Administration of PRE and the charity organisations.
The police also provided inmates with 450 hygiene kits and tools, as well as 1,000 copies of the Holy Quran, to ensure their happiness.
Al Ghafli stressed that supporting inmates and taking care of their needs help support their mental well-being while they serve their sentence.
