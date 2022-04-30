Ramadan diet: Shed those extra pounds!

The festival is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Ramadan is the best time to bring about balance in our health and spiritual life. However, weight loss has always been difficult during Ramadan fasting owing to the fact that the dinner tables are loaded with fried stuff, sugary drinks and high fat meals. Although the patience exercised during the 16 hours of fasting should lead to wonderful health benefits, due to “psychological hunger” and cravings at Iftar time, one’s whole effort to lose weight goes to waste.
Fasting helps us realise our true body needs and also strengthens the belief that less food is better for our minds and body to perform optimally. Hence, Ramadan is the perfect time to provide the body what it needs rather than simply what it wants. Also, fasting combined with improved physical activity may help achieve sustainable weight loss goals.
To simplify the journey of weight loss in Ramadan fasting, it is essential to scrutinise or screen our dietary habits for bringing about a positive change. One should pay attention to the fat and sugar content in foods as they are the calorie-dense culprits that slow down the entire weight-loss process. Appetite control can be exercised through foods which fill you up; some examples are whole grains, leafy vegetables, lean meat, and healthy fats such as avocado, flax seeds, nuts as well as low caloric fluids such as infused water, lemonade and buttermilk.
Portion control is a very important tool in bringing about an enormous change in caloric deficit. Using small bowls and plates leads to illusion of a filled up serving compared to a larger plate. Chewing foods well, slowing down on eating pattern as well as dividing your meals between Iftar and Suhoor helps avoid overeating and an avalanche of caloric intake.
Suhoor: Oatmeal and peach smoothie made with low fat milk, added with little honey, flaxseeds powder and cinnamon, and a few almonds or walnuts.
Iftar: 1 medium date with plain water, egg drop vegetable broth soup and watermelon cubes.
Post-prayer snack: Chana (chicpea) chaat topped with sumac powder and low fat yoghurt; Chia lemonade with little honey.
Dinner: Wholewheat pasta with meat balls and steamed broccoli and spinach; strawberries and pineapple salad.
Night cap: Low fat laban or thin buttermilk
Fahmida Jafri, clinical dietitian, Thumbay University Hospital
The festival is marked on the first day of the month of Shawwal
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Urges UAE residents to continue to follow Covid-19 safety measures during the festivities
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
The medical professionals say many workers become dehydrated and face gastric issues due to a lack of healthy food
Ramadan 202217 hours ago
With the long break around the corner, these multi-cuisine delicacies will spice up your festive mood
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Police have stepped up measures and will increase security and civil patrols on roads
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Although the diet may have shown benefits it may not be fit for everyone
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Zakat Al Fitr is the amount of food that Muslims can give at the end of the holy month so that poor Muslims can have something to eat on Eid
Ramadan 20221 day ago