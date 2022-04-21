Ramadan diet: Covid survivors can fast during holy month

A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies
Is it safe for Covid-19 survivors to fast during Ramadan? Yes, they can, provided they get a check-up and follow medical and nutrition advice. Once approved by their medical practitioners, they can fast successfully in Ramadan. Following are some of tips to follow for a healthy Ramadan:
• Do not skip Suhoor or take it quite early at night.
• Suhoor meals should provide ample proteins and complex carbohydrates.
• Avoid acidic, spicy and oily foods at Suhoor. Include foods such as avocados, eggs, nuts, dairy and cheese to stay fuller for a long time.
• Fruits such as banana, berries, apple, figs and dates can provide micronutrients as well as antioxidants to help fight oxidative stress.
• Keep Iftar lighter and nutrient-dense.
• Break your fast with dates, plain water or coconut water along with a cup of fresh fruits.
• Post-prayer, have chicken, lentil or broccoli soup along with some proteins such as steamed fish, grilled chicken or beef steak.
• Opt for low carbohydrate accompaniments with meals. Hydrate with unsweetened fresh juice or lemon water, or buttermilk. Avoid high-fat milk shakes and smoothies.
• Stay active after Iftar. Light walking can help boost pulmonary health and improve digestion.
• Taking rest while fasting can help improve stamina and retain energy for the rest of the day.
• Overall, a healthy, balanced diet with regular intake of macro and micro nutrients goes a long way in recovering.
Fahmida Jafry, Clinical Dietician, Thumbay University Hospital
