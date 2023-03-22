Ramadan 2023: Abu Dhabi announces timings for medical facilities during holy month

Emergency units at major government hospitals to operate 24 hours a day

Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced the working hours of its medical facilities during the holy month in all regions of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Operating hours of healthcare facilities:

Hospitals

Emergency units at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Corniche Hospital, Tawam, Al Dhafra Hospitals will operate 24 hours a day. Additionally, Seha Urgent Care Centres at Al Rahba and Al Ain Hospitals operate 24 hours a day.

Adult and Pediatric Emergency Departments at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, while Al Rahba Urgent Care Centre will operate seven days a week from 14:00 to 02:00.

Outpatient Speciality Clinics at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Behavioral Sciences Pavilion and Al Rahba Hospital are open from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00, and on Fridays from 09:00 to 13:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00.

At Corniche Hospital, the outpatient clinics and Women Health Center are open from 09:00 to 15:00 and closed on Saturdays and Sundays. SBR (jaundice) clinic at Corniche Hospital are open only Saturdays from 09:00 to 15:00.

AT Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, the clinics are open from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00 from Monday to Thursday, and from 09:00 to 13:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00 on Fridays. The Injection and Dressing Clinic at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City are open on Saturdays and Sundays from 09:00 to 15:00.

The outpatient clinics at Tawam Hospital and Al Ain Hospital operate from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 to 15:00, on Friday from 08:30 to 12:30, and are closed on Saturday and Sunday. Al Ain Hospital Rehabilitation operate from Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 16:00 and on Fridays from 08:00 to 13:00. The kidney care centre in Al Ain operates from Monday to Saturday from 08:00 to 12:00 and is closed on Sunday.

The outpatient clinics, dental clinic, and rehabilitation clinic at Al Wagan Hospital operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 15:00, and are closed on Saturday and Sunday. The general medicine clinic at Al Wagan Hospital operates from 09:00 to 01:00, while the paediatrics and internal medicine clinics operate from 11:00 to 13:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00.

Health centres

As announced by Pure Health's external therapeutic services, Ambulatory Healthcare Services healthcare centre working hours in Abu Dhabi will be as follows:

Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, and Baniyas Healthcare Centre will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, and will operate on Saturday from 20:00 to 01:00 and on Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00.

As for Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre, Al Mafraq Dental Centre, Al Bateen Healthcare Centre, Al Falah Healthcare Centre, Madinat Mohammed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre, Al Shamkha Healthcare Centre, Al Dhafra Dental Centre, and Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Centre and Al Maqtaa Healthcare Center, they will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 1:00, and will be closed on Saturdays, and they will operate on Sunday from 20:00 to 1:00.

Al Madina Occupational Health Centre will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 15:00, and close on Saturdays and Sundays.

Al Samha Healthcare Centre will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Healthcare centres in Al Ain, Sweihan Healthcare Centre, Al Qua’a Healthcare Centre, Al Khatem Healthcare Centre, Mezyad Healthcare Centre, and Al Hayer Healthcare Center, they will operate 24/7 from Monday to Sunday throughout the week. Neima Healthcare Centre and Al Hili Healthcare Centre will operate from Sunday to Thursday from 09:00 to 16:00 and in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00, on Saturday from 20:00 to 01:00, and on Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00 and in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00. Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre and Al Towayya Children's Specialty Centre, Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Al Jahili Healthcare Centre, and Al Ain dental Centre, will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00. They will be closed on Saturdays and operate on Sunday only in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00.

Al Faqaa and Al Khazna Healthcare Centres operate during the morning period from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Remah, Zakher, and Al Maqam Healthcare Centres will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00. They will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Al Shwaib Healthcare Centre will operate only in the evening from Monday to Friday from 20:00 to 01:00 and will close on Saturdays. It operates on Sundays only in the evening from 20:00 to 01:00.

Visa screening centres

The visa screening centres in Abu Dhabi operate from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00.

Al Mussafah and Al Ain Centres operate from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00 and Sunday from 09:00 to 16:00.

The visa screening centres in Shahama, Bani Yas, Madinat Zayed City and Ghayathi will operate from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 15:00 and will close on Sunday.

As for Sweihna, Marfa, Sela, Delma, they will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 15:00 and close on Sundays. The visa screening at Nukhba and Top Prestige Centres run 7 days a week from 09:00 to 15:00.

The visa screening centres at Mushrif and Wahda Mall operate from Monday to Sunday from 10:00 to 14:00 and from 21:00 to 12:00.

Healthcare facilities in Al Dhafra region

The working hours for outpatient clinics at Al Dhafra hospitals in Madinat Zayed, Mirfa, Liwa, ,Ghayathi and Delma will be from Monday to Thursday, from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00 in the evening, Fridays from 08:30 to 12:30 and from 21:00 to 01:00, and will close on Saturdays and Sundays.

The outpatient clinics at the Sila hospital will operate from Monday to Thursday, from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00 in the evening, Fridays from 08:30 to 12:30 and 20:00 to 01:00 and on Sunday from 21:00 to 01:00.

Abu Al-Abyad clinic and Sir Bani Yas clinic are both open seven days a week from 08:00 to 20:00.

The Badaa Al Mutawa Medical Centre will operate from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 12:00 in the morning and from 21:00 to 12:00 at night, and will close on Saturdays and Sundays.

The dental clinic in Zayed City is open from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 21:00 to 01:00, Fridays from 08:30 to 12:30 and from 21:00 to 01:00 and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre operates from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, Fridays from 08:30 to 12:30 and from 20:00 to 01:00 and on Saturdays and Sundays from 21:00 to 01:00.

The kidney health centre in Madinat Zayed operates daily from 7:00 to 19:00 and closes on Sundays.

The centre in Al-Sila operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 07:00 to 19:00 and on Saturdays from 07:00 to 19:00. The kidney health centre in Delma operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 08:00 to 19:00 and closes on Saturdays and Sundays.

The kidney health centre in Liwa operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 08:00 to 20:00 and on Saturdays from 08:00 to 20:00.

The kidney health centre in Ghayathi and Al Marfa operates on Mondays and Wednesdays from 07:00 to 19:00 and closes on Saturdays and Sundays. Ghayathi Hospital and Al Marfa Hospital operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 07:00 to 19:00.

Al-Sila Hospital operates on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 07:00 to 19:00.

Liwa Hospital operates on Saturdays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 08:00 to 20:00.

Delma Hospital operates on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 08:00 to 16:00.

Specialised dental ventres

Specialised dental centres are open in both Al Dhafra and Al Mafraq for dental care on Sundays from 20:00 to 01:00, and from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00.

Seha centres for kidney care

Seha centres for kidney care operate in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the main centre from Monday to Thursday from 09:00 to 15:00. They will close from Friday to Sunday.

Blood bank

Blood banks will operate in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra during the holy month of Ramadan from Monday to Friday and on Sundays from 08:00 to 14:00 and from 20:00 to 02:00,.

Hospital blood supply operations continue around the clock. The blood bank will be closed on Saturdays.

Seha call centre

Seha call centre can be reached at 80050 from Mondays to Thursdays from 09:00 to 15:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00, and on Fridays from 08:00 to 12:00 and from 20:00 to 01:00. The call centre will be closed on Saturdays and open on Sunday from 20:00 to 01:00.

