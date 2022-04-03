UAE

Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed receives well-wishers at Shindagha Majlis

The Dubai Ruler was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 10:46 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday received well-wishers who came to greet him at Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

The occasion marked the advent of the holy month of Ramadan. He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

