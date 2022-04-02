Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh12.8 million bonus for taxi number plate owners

A total of Dh12,825,000 will be paid as bonuses to taxi number plate owners in Dubai.

In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, ordered the bonus.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will begin distributing the bonuses to owners of 2,565 taxi number plates during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is in addition to their annual dues.

