Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Global Village announces timings for holy month

Dubai's Global Village has extended operating hours for the holy month of Ramadan, giving visitors a chance to discover traditions from different countries and cultures.
In a statement posted on social media, Global Village announced that it will operate from 6pm to 2am Sunday through Saturday.
During Ramadan, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment will offer a line-up of authentic Ramadan traditions, including Iftar and Suhoor at the beautiful Majlis of the World.
Launched last season, the outdoor Majlis quickly became a popular Ramadan destination, and this year, it will be bigger and better than ever with full service meals available.On weekends, guests can continue to enjoy the fireworks at 9pm.
Pavilions will be filled with Ramadan and Eid gift items as well as everything you need for the home during the holy month.
The Iftar cannon, placed next to the Majlis of the World, will fire at sunset to signal the end of the day-long fast.
Guests can enjoy a wide selection of mouth-watering cuisine across Global Village and a very unique Iftar or Suhoor at the Majlis while they enjoy traditional entertainment and a variety of board games.
