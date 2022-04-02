UAE: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque announces Ramadan timings

The landmark will host Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers and serve 30,000 iftar meals daily

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 7:23 AM

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre completed its preparations to receive masses of worshippers and visitors.

The preparations were carried out by task forces who worked 24/7 to ensure that the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Al Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain achieve the highest levels of readiness in Ramadan.

The Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at the grand mosques will be led by the imams of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Idris Abkar, and Yahya Eishan.

The Centre will also host several honourable reciters, such as Raad Al Kurdi, and honourable reciters who are part of the Program of the UAE President’s guests: Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Riyami, Muhammad Al Mishani, Rashid Ahmed Al-Arkani, Hamza Moaz Al-Abdul-Razzaq, Khalil Ibrahim, and Abdullah bin Salem Al-Saadi.

The Centre will publish the schedule that will name the reciters that will lead the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers at each Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah, and Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain. This will also be broadcasted live daily from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on the Abu Dhabi channel.

The Centre will facilitate the smooth arrival of worshippers to the prayer halls of the mosque by providing parking spaces in various directions and allowing access from several entrances to the mosque, in addition to providing a service of transportation via electric cars from the parking lots to the gates, in cooperation with the Special Operations Department of the Abu Dhabi Police.

Grand mosque open to visits throughout Ramadan

The Centre continues its cultural role by receiving visitors at the mosque, which is considered one of the most important religious and cultural tourist destinations worldwide, by continuing cultural tours at the mosque during Ramadan visiting times.

From Saturday through Thursday, the mosque will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, then again from 9.30pm to 1am. On Fridays, it will be open from 3pm to 6pm, then from 9.30pm to 1am.

To observe Tahajjud prayers during the last ten days of the month, the visiting hours will end at 11.30pm, seven days a week.

30,000 iftar meals to be given out daily to workers

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre has announced that it will distribute 30,000 Iftar meals every day to workers in various labour accommodations in Abu Dhabi throughout Ramadan.

The Centre said it was continuing its cooperation with the “Abu Dhabi ErthHotel” - the strategic partner of the Centre for years - to prepare and distribute balanced iftar meals daily, taking into account the needs of those fasting, per the highest health and safety standards.

The meals will be distributed, in direct coordination with the specialized economic zones - Zonescorp - throughout the holy month of Ramadan for people of various cultures. This embodies the values ​​of giving and benevolence instilled by the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Ramadan cannon a cherished legacy

To revive a cultural legacy that was established by the UAE ancestors and which is still maintained by the Emirati society, the Squadron of the Support Units Command, in cooperation with the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, fired the cannon to announce the start of the holy month of Ramadan - in coordination with the Ramadan Crescent sighting committee.

In addition, the cannon will be fired daily throughout the holy month, marking the time for iftar.

While to enrich the visitor’s experience, the Ramadan cannon will be back as one of the cultural tour stops for tour specialists at the Centre.

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com