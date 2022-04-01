Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai announces paid parking hours for holy month

Fees are applicable from Monday to Saturday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 2:12 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 2:17 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced paid parking hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

Parking fees shall apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday as follows: 8am to 6pm and 8pm to midnight. Tecom Zone Parking (bearing F code) will be from 8am to 6pm. Multi-storey parking will operate 24/7.

