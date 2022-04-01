Ramadan 2022 in UAE: Dubai announces paid parking hours for holy month

Plan covers collection of solid waste, public sanitation work, pest control and impounding of stray animals.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday announced paid parking hours during the holy month of Ramadan.
Parking fees shall apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday as follows: 8am to 6pm and 8pm to midnight. Tecom Zone Parking (bearing F code) will be from 8am to 6pm. Multi-storey parking will operate 24/7.
ALSO READ:
Plan covers collection of solid waste, public sanitation work, pest control and impounding of stray animals.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Employees will work from 9am till 2.30pm Monday to Thursday.
Ramadan 20221 day ago
All Sharia courts in the country will provide the committee with any evidence of the sighting of the crescent
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Worshippers must maintain a one-metre distance while offering prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Most individuals have resumed pre-pandemic Ramadan behaviour
Ramadan 20221 day ago
The sighting of the crescent marks the beginning of the holy month
Ramadan 20222 days ago
All preventive measures to be followed such as wearing face masks, and maintaining social distance in closed places, including mosques
Ramadan 20222 days ago
The pardon is to provide prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate the suffering of their families.
Ramadan 20223 days ago