Dubai: Free parking shifted to Sundays instead of Fridays; what you need to know

Sheikh Hamdan issued a resolution on Monday announcing the new paid parking hours

Sunday is the new Friday as far as free parking is concerned in Dubai. Paid parking zones would be free to use on Sundays, instead of Fridays as was the case earlier.

This came as Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, issued a resolution on Monday.

Here is what you need to know:

What are the new paid parking hours in Dubai?

Parking fees are applicable for 14 hours daily from 8am to 10pm, except Sundays and public holidays.

What about multi-storey parking facilities?

They will charge parking fees around the clock and on all seven days of the week.

Is there a cap on the number of hours a vehicle can be parked in paid zones?

Yes:

>> Roadside parking slots: Vehicles can be parked for a maximum of four consecutive hours.

>> Parking lots: For 24 hours, maximum.

>> Multi-storey facilities: For 30 days, maximum.

Why has the free parking day been shifted?

No reason has been specified. The UAE had shifted into a shorter working week earlier this year, with Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday forming the new weekend. Most private sector firms have adopted the Saturday-Sunday weekend. Thus, Friday is a working day and Sunday, an off day, for most employees in Dubai. The shift in free parking day is most likely because of this.

Are there changes in any other timings of services offered by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)?

Most RTA services had been adjusted in line with the new weekend. These include Metro, tram, vehicle testing centres, service centres and Floating Bridge closure.

