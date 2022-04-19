Ramadan 2022 in UAE: 6 Iftars and Suhoors to try

Indulge in some memorable culinary experiences with varied fare from around the country.

By CT Desk Published: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:10 AM Last updated: Tue 19 Apr 2022, 11:14 AM

Al Maeda, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort: Known for serving traditional Levantine cuisine, Al Maeda has curated three rotating buffet menus for Iftar and Suhoor. The menu includes fresh juices, soups, bread station, hot and cold mezze, starters from the charcoal grill and including a classic lamb ouzi. The main courses include chicken, meat, fish and vegetarian options, ending the dinner with an array of Arabic and international desserts. From sunset till 2am. Dh195 per person.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island: The culinary team at has specially-curated a Suhoor menu loaded with traditional delicacies. Dine alfresco along with live Arabic music. Dishes such as foul mudammas, shakshouka, lamb makanek, shish tawook and Yas mashawi will be served alongside hot and cold mezze, cheese boards, fruits and desserts. At The Courtyard, 9pm-1am. Priced at Dh155 per person. For reservations: 02 2086900

25hours Hotel One Central: Take in stunning views of the Museum of the Future and the iconic DIFC skyline, as you partake of Suhoor which is available from 9pm – 3am. The sharing style menu for two features a selection of traditional Arabic bites including foul mudammas, shakshouka, mixed skewers, as well as Arabic sweets and desserts. Priced at Dh225 for 2. Reservations: 04 2102566

Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi: Celebrate Ramadan with Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s authentic cuisine including a rich combination of flavours at the Majlis and Majlis Garden for an unforgettable Iftar experience, while enjoying Abu Dhabi’s iconic sunsets. There is a wide selection of live stations including all the favorites from local, regional and international flavours. Priced at Dh235 per person. You can also experience Suhoor nights at Glo Terrace, set in a magnificent ambiance overlooking the Arabian waters and the city skyline, with live sounds of Oud entertainment. Suhoor is from 10pm-3am at Dh195. Contact abudhabi.festive@rosewoodhotels.com

Café Society: Gather your loved ones and head down to this Dubai Marina eatery where you can indulge in Iftar priced at Dh250 for two. Inclusive of four cold mezze and hot mezze, soup, juice, two side dishes, two main dishes and one dessert. Indulge in rich flavours of signature dishes such as chicken moghrabiya, lamb thareed, kofta kebab and more while you enjoy the serene ambience.

Swissotel Al Ghurair: Liwan restaurant offers a selection of desserts, along with hot and cold mezzes, selection of yoghurts, cheese platter, freshly baked Arabic bread, morning bakeries, and option of a main course of ouzi or biryani, including free flowing coffee, tea and Ramadan juices. The Suhoor buffet is available daily from 2am to sunrise. Priced at Dh69 per adult and Dh35 for children between 6 to 12 years. Bookings: 04 2933270