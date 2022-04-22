Ramadan 2022: Get rid of pride and overcome arrogance

Humility is an ennobling trait that the Holy Quran wants us to inherit

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 8:27 PM

It is usually seen that people in power and those who accumulate some quick wealth are invariably arrogant, for power and wealth make majority of these people (though are few exceptions) forget values and look down upon others as low class citizens.

Another by-product of pride is vanity, which intensely craves admiration and applause. These people with pride on their sleeves keep tom-tomming about their positions, displaying their money power, etc.

Hellfire awaits people with pride. It is narrated on the authority of ‘Abdullah that the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) observed: He who has in his heart the weight of a mustard seed of pride shall not enter Paradise. (Sahih Muslim). The dwellers of hell consist largely of people who are conceited, arrogant and overbearing. ‘Kibr’ is the word for pride in Arabic which is the inner quality of pride. While ‘takabbur’ which means arrogance forms the outward quality. It is the worst attribute of a human being, and owing to this sin, Shaytan, Iblis as he was known, was expelled from Jannah.

The Holy Qur’an says: “Do not avert your face from people out of haughtiness and do not strut about arrogantly on the Earth. Allah does not love anyone who is vain or boastful. (Surah Luqman: 18). A Hadith in which the Prophet (Pbuh) tells about the scene of how conceited people find themselves on the Day of Judgment.

He says: “Those who have been conceited and arrogant in this life will be raised on the Day of Judgment like tiny red ants in the shape of human beings.

Abu Hurayra reported that the Messenger of Allah, salla’llahu ‘alayhi wa sallim, said that the Almighty, Allah, had revealed, ‘Pride is My cloth and Greatness is My robe. So whoso vies with Me regarding either of these two, I shall admit him into the Fire.’

Humility, is an ennobling trait, that the Quran wants us to inherit. It says, “And the servants of the Beneficent Allah are they who walk on the earth in humbleness…” [Qur’an, 25: 63].

When one is humble, one finds that shortcomings and failures are inherent in human nature and one does not succumb to the sense of ego and pride.

To boast about one’s abilities, about one’s wealth and power, is a despicable trait. So let us pray to God to remove any traces of pride and arrogance in us which are strong hurdles in attaining taqwa. Let us resolve this Ramadan to shun pride and overcome arrogance.

