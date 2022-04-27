Practise truthfulness in doing business

By Aftab H. Kola Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 11:52 PM

Islam is not just a religion but a way of life. For those in business, Islam sets high moral and ethical standards.

Abu Sa’id narrated, as reported by Al-Tirmidhī: “The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, ‘The honest and trustworthy merchant will be with the prophets, the truthful, and the martyrs.’”

Islam enjoins its followers to practise righteousness, accountability, transparency, goodness and truth in whatever dealing they undertake.

It’s usually seen that many businesspeople show a materialistic mentality and speak falsehood. They neither care for what is permissible and what is not, nor do they care about honesty and truth. Their only goal is to earn money by hook or by crook. For such people, Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), as narrated by Rafa’h (may Allah be pleased with him) in Al Tirmidhi, warned: “Traders, except those who had adopted the practice of righteousness, goodness and truth, will be raised on the Day of Resurrection as wicked people.”

In another hadīth of Sahih Muslim, narrated on the authority of Ma’mar bin Abdullah (may Allah be pleased with him), the Prophet (pbuh), said that the person who indulges in hoarding wealth commits a great sin.

We find many such businesspeople who hoard food grains and other trading commodities of daily use, with the intention to sell them at a higher price while their scarcity in the market causes great hardship to people. They take undue advantage of people’s difficulties. It is not permitted in Islam.

The Holy Quran emphatically deplores all unfair means in Surah an-Nisa: “O you who believe! Eat not up your property among yourselves in vanities: but let there be amongst you traffic and trade by mutual good will.” (4:29).

In Islamic teachings, it is mandatory for the seller to disclose any defect or shortcoming in the merchandise, so that the customer can make an informed decision. As regards correct weight and measurement, the Holy Quran says: “So establish weight with justice and fall not short in the balance.” (55: 9).

Another very important commandment is that any business proposed between two or more partners should properly spell out the terms and agreements between the transacting parties. Let us resolve this Ramadan to practise truthfulness and honesty in trade.

