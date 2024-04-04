Look: Why do Muslims from across the UAE head to this mosque?

KT Photos & Video: Shihab

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:13 PM

Tomorrow night, mosques across the UAE will brim with worshippers commemorating Laylat Al Qadr, the revered Night of Power and Destiny in the Islamic faith, believed by many to occur on the 27th day of Ramadan. Anticipation is particularly high at the Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque in the Al Sahaba neighbourhood of Sharjah, where an extraordinary influx of worshippers is expected.

Such is the magnitude of the turnout that crowds spill out onto pavements and nearby streets, prompting authorities to close roads, redirect traffic, and even organise special buses. The reason for this surge is the riveting voice guiding the nightly prayers: renowned Quran reciter, Abu Mohammad Salah bin Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Bukhatir.

Salah Bukhatir, CEO of the Bukhatir Group, began memorising the Quran during his university days in the USA, completing it soon after graduation. His soul-stirring recitations earned him immense recognition when he returned to the UAE.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below:

For the past 34 years, Sheikh Salah Bukhatir has led special prayers, called Qiyam Al Layal, during the last 10 days of Ramadan. His melodious recitation has endeared him to thousands of fans and moved worshippers to tears.

Though the exact date of Laylat Al Qadr remains uncertain, Prophet Mohammed indicated that it falls within the last 10 nights of Ramadan, specifically on an odd-numbered night. It was on one of these nights that the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammad.

As the 27th night of Ramadan approaches, expectations rise for the Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque, with the potential for crowds exceeding tenfold its 2,300-person capacity.

Reflecting on the night's significance, many worshippers recounted their regular visits to the Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi Mosque during these special occasions, seeking blessings and forgiveness.

“I am here every alternate night,” said Algerian expat Sami Hakim, 47, who drove down from Abu Dhabi with his teenage son. “Until four years ago, I lived in Al Majaz, Sharjah. I have since relocated to Abu Dhabi but maintain the tradition.”

Mohammad Haris from India said that he has been attending the night vigil for 15 years, and his son Adeel, now 16, has been joining him for the past seven years.

"There's something truly divine about the imam’s voice," said Haris as he recounted how its mesmerizing quality beckons worshippers from all corners of the Emirates. "We make it a point to arrive before midnight to secure our spot inside the mosque. As the night progresses, the crowd swells," he added, noting the devout atmosphere during the prayer sessions that run from 12:05 to 1:40 am.

Yet another father and son duo included Syed Riaz Ali, an 80-year-old Pakistani expat, who prayed seated in his wheelchair while his son Mohammad Hamzan, accompanied him, laying out a prayer mat on the hard tarmac facing the mosque. “It’s certainly worth it,” he said.

Kazi from Bangladesh said barring Covid-19 when congregational prayers were suspended and mosques were shut, he has attended the prayers behind Salah Bukhatir for 16 years. “What you feel is beyond words," he said. "You have to experience it firsthand to truly understand it."

How Do Muslims Observe Laylat Al Qadr?

During Laylat Al Qadr, Muslims participate in a range of worship activities, such as:

Qiyam (Night Prayer): Staying awake throughout the night to perform these special prayers.

Dua (Supplication): Seeking forgiveness from God, typically before or after prayers.

Quran: Reciting and memorizing passages from the Quran to deepen their spiritual connection.

ALSO READ: