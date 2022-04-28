Eid Al Fitr 2022: First day of Shawwal officially announced in Australia

Some 1.9 million travellers are anticipated to pass through DXB between April 29 and May 9
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Australia has officially declared that Monday, May 2, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH.
The announcement was made on Thursday, after consultation with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories.
Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH for Muslims residing in Australia
ALSO READ:
Some 1.9 million travellers are anticipated to pass through DXB between April 29 and May 9
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Khaleej Times talks to Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, popularly known as the ‘Arbaab’ of dates at the Sharjah Jubail market
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
This rich stew goes perfectly with chapati or naan
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
Proper hydration and nutrition in the evening meal important for sports and exercise during Ramadan
Ramadan 202219 hours ago
This Arabic delicacy is packed with nutrients
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Islam enjoins its followers to practise righteousness, accountability, transparency, goodness and truth in whatever dealing they undertake
Ramadan 202220 hours ago
Worshippers have been advised to wear face masks and maintain social distancing
Ramadan 202221 hours ago
Heritage sites, theme parks, Natural History Museum and more, here's a look at top spots you can head to in the Capital
Ramadan 202221 hours ago