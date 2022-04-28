Eid Al Fitr 2022: First day of Shawwal officially announced in Australia

The announcement was made after consultations with Fatwa Council and local and global observatories

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 7:34 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 7:37 PM

Australia has officially declared that Monday, May 2, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH.

The announcement was made on Thursday, after consultation with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories.

Sunday, May 1, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1443AH for Muslims residing in Australia

