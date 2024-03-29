15,000 meals, 2km-long dining area: This park hosts UAE's largest iftar gathering

What started as a modest gathering of 200 people in the 1980s has now become a massive community event that draws in nearly 7,000 every single day.
On Thursday evening, Al Safia Park in Ajman transformed into a sprawling and vibrant dining haven, possibly hosting UAE's longest iftar spread. Serving 15,000 meals to residents of Ajman and their families, the park became a symbol of unity and togetherness.
Organised by the Emirates Red Crescent Society, this grand affair aimed to nurture a profound sense of inclusivity and belonging within the community.
As the clock struck 4 pm, volunteers from the society carefully unfurled thin plastic sheets across the park, spanning an impressive distance of 500 meters from end to end. With four sheets laid out, the collective length extended to a remarkable 2 kilometres, ensuring ample space for all attendees partaking in the communal iftar.
Guests were warmly welcomed, with school buses ferrying many faithful from labour camps to join in the traditional meal during the holy month of Ramadan.
Families, workers and other guests gathered in the park, eagerly anticipating the moment to end their fast in unison.
Shawar Khan, attending the iftar alongside his colleagues, said, "As we gathered around, sharing a meal with strangers who quickly turned into friends, I felt a profound sense of belonging. This is my first iftar experience on such a grand scale. It's a wonderful feeling, and I can see happy faces all around me," Khan said.
Anwar Malik, a resident of the labour camp, expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome they all received. "Arriving from the labour camp to partake in this iftar, we were welcomed with open arms and treated with kindness and respect," said Malik.
The iftar meals, generously provided and transported in multiple trucks, were meticulously laid out on the plastic sheets, ready to be shared among the attendees.
Moments before iftar, the faithful took a moment to offer prayers to Allah, seeking blessings.
The meal boxes contained an assortment of items, including fruits, dates, water, salad, and a hearty rice meal, ensuring that all guests could relish a wholesome and satisfying dinner.
