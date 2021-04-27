Revealed: Most common cause of accidents in Dubai during Ramadan

Top official urges drivers to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or exhausted.

Most traffic accidents in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan happen as motorists fail to leave enough safe distance between vehicles.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to ensure that they avoid tail-gating so as to stay safe on Dubai roads during the holy month.

The authority also called on motorists to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or exhausted.

Drivers are also advised to switch on their air-conditioners as the summer heat gives rise to the feeling of exhaustion.

“The driver has to maintain an upright position while seated and keep the head raised while driving,” said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The variation of sleeping and duty timings during Ramadan tends to impact the attention of fasting motorists, she added.

“Extra caution and attention is required when driving from the workplace back to home to avoid accidents,” warned Maitha.

“The noble values of the holy month need to be reflected on the attitudes of individuals, such as the compliance with the traffic rules and avoiding offensive driving at the expense of other road users.”

The RTA also offered tips for drivers:

- Avoid driving after taking a heavy meal, especially after fasting.

- Be patient when driving during Ramadan, and leave a safe distance from the vehicle in the front.

- Expect congestion and make more time to reach your destination.

- Avoid engaging in disputes with some motorists flouting traffic rules and keep in-lane.

- Do you know that sleeping inside a vehicle while keeping all windows closed and the A/C switched on in closed areas can cause suffocation and death within less than an hour?

- If you are a kind of person who is remarkably tense while fasting, better leave your vehicle and use public transport to reach safely to your destination.