- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Revealed: Most common cause of accidents in Dubai during Ramadan
Top official urges drivers to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or exhausted.
Most traffic accidents in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan happen as motorists fail to leave enough safe distance between vehicles.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to ensure that they avoid tail-gating so as to stay safe on Dubai roads during the holy month.
The authority also called on motorists to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or exhausted.
Drivers are also advised to switch on their air-conditioners as the summer heat gives rise to the feeling of exhaustion.
“The driver has to maintain an upright position while seated and keep the head raised while driving,” said Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.
The variation of sleeping and duty timings during Ramadan tends to impact the attention of fasting motorists, she added.
“Extra caution and attention is required when driving from the workplace back to home to avoid accidents,” warned Maitha.
“The noble values of the holy month need to be reflected on the attitudes of individuals, such as the compliance with the traffic rules and avoiding offensive driving at the expense of other road users.”
The RTA also offered tips for drivers:
- Avoid driving after taking a heavy meal, especially after fasting.
- Be patient when driving during Ramadan, and leave a safe distance from the vehicle in the front.
- Expect congestion and make more time to reach your destination.
- Avoid engaging in disputes with some motorists flouting traffic rules and keep in-lane.
- Do you know that sleeping inside a vehicle while keeping all windows closed and the A/C switched on in closed areas can cause suffocation and death within less than an hour?
- If you are a kind of person who is remarkably tense while fasting, better leave your vehicle and use public transport to reach safely to your destination.
-
Ramadan 2021
Revealed: Most common cause of accidents during...
Top official urges drivers to avoid driving when feeling sleepy or... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban...
The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE: This ambulance driver hasn't spent Ramadan...
For Mujeeb, this second Ramadan amid Covid is "drastically different" ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: How UAE's Dar Al Ber Society has...
For decades, many UAE residents have reached out to Dar Al Ber to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli